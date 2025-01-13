SoMon Price (OWO)
The live price of SoMon (OWO) today is 0.0037184 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OWO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SoMon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 530.24 USD
- SoMon price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SoMon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SoMon to USD was $ -0.0009144917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SoMon to USD was $ -0.0021420360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SoMon to USD was $ -0.016310079432415855.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009144917
|-24.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021420360
|-57.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016310079432415855
|-81.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of SoMon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.77%
-0.16%
-7.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
2024 by an experience team, SoMon Token is a decentralized project that gifts NFTs from across the metaverse to its holders. Token holders will be randomly air dropped NFTs of other up and coming projects as well as join the community in partial ownership of rare and high value NFTs only available to the elite. From a Bored Ape to a crypto punk, partnerships have been formed with NFT projects that have been vetted by the team. The project will have a DAO for partial ownership of high value NFTs. NFT is the native token of the project. The team conducted a stealth launch with no presale. The founders liquidity is locked.
