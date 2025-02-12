Solvex Network Price (SOLVEX)
The live price of Solvex Network (SOLVEX) today is 0.00229357 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOLVEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solvex Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 611.76 USD
- Solvex Network price change within the day is +2.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLVEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLVEX price information.
During today, the price change of Solvex Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solvex Network to USD was $ -0.0022866177.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solvex Network to USD was $ -0.0022828753.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solvex Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022866177
|-99.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022828753
|-99.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solvex Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+2.76%
-42.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize many sectors by offering a secure, transparent, and decentralized structure. With its distributed ledger system, it provides features such as data security, immutability, anonymity, and traceability, creating a strong alternative to traditional data storage and processing methods. In particular, blockchain technology brings significant benefits in sectors such as finance, supply chain, healthcare, and gaming by reducing transaction costs, improving efficiency, and decreasing dependency on intermediaries. Through its innovative structure, blockchain is gaining user trust and rapidly expanding into new use cases, creating a growing ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOLVEX to AUD
A$0.0036238406
|1 SOLVEX to GBP
￡0.001834856
|1 SOLVEX to EUR
€0.0022018272
|1 SOLVEX to USD
$0.00229357
|1 SOLVEX to MYR
RM0.0102293222
|1 SOLVEX to TRY
₺0.0826602628
|1 SOLVEX to JPY
¥0.3524070305
|1 SOLVEX to RUB
₽0.2213524407
|1 SOLVEX to INR
₹0.198623162
|1 SOLVEX to IDR
Rp37.5995021808
|1 SOLVEX to PHP
₱0.1334169669
|1 SOLVEX to EGP
￡E.0.1157106065
|1 SOLVEX to BRL
R$0.0132109632
|1 SOLVEX to CAD
C$0.0032568694
|1 SOLVEX to BDT
৳0.2776366485
|1 SOLVEX to NGN
₦3.443795355
|1 SOLVEX to UAH
₴0.0956189333
|1 SOLVEX to VES
Bs0.1376142
|1 SOLVEX to PKR
Rs0.6399289657
|1 SOLVEX to KZT
₸1.1566014796
|1 SOLVEX to THB
฿0.0783024798
|1 SOLVEX to TWD
NT$0.0753437745
|1 SOLVEX to CHF
Fr0.0020871487
|1 SOLVEX to HKD
HK$0.0178669103
|1 SOLVEX to MAD
.د.م0.0229586357