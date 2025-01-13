SolSpend Price (SPEND)
The live price of SolSpend (SPEND) today is 0.00306682 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolSpend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 236.15 USD
- SolSpend price change within the day is -2.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPEND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPEND price information.
During today, the price change of SolSpend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolSpend to USD was $ -0.0006943645.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolSpend to USD was $ -0.0020179761.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolSpend to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006943645
|-22.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020179761
|-65.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SolSpend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-2.92%
-16.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolSpend is the first non-KYC off ramp on Solana that offers a wide variety of worldwide retailers as well as prepaid Mastercard and Visa cards, that allows users to pay direct with Solana, while rewarding $SPEND Holders and affiliates with 100% of the revenue generated. Our telegram bot: t.me/SolSpend_Bot
