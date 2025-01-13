Solice Price (SLC)
The live price of Solice (SLC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SLC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solice Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.35K USD
- Solice price change within the day is -9.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Solice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solice to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solice: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-9.01%
-30.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solice is an open 3D world with limitless possibilities: a VR metaverse where users can play, build, own, socialize, and monetize their virtual experiences in an immersive way on the Solana blockchain. Solice is the interconnected metaverse of virtual worlds, NFTs, and communities. With the aim to improve the overall user experience, connecting them through interoperability across the metaverse.
