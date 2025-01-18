Solfiles Price (FILES)
The live price of Solfiles (FILES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FILES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solfiles Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.43 USD
- Solfiles price change within the day is +1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Solfiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solfiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solfiles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solfiles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solfiles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+1.24%
+14.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Privacy First: Solfiles uses fancy encryption to make sure that only you and the person you're chatting with can see your messages and files. That means no one else can snoop on your conversations. Locking Chats: Every hour, your chat locks up. Both you and your friend have to agree to unlock it. This adds an extra layer of security, making sure your chats stay private. Sharing Files Safely: You can share files easily on Solfiles. Whether it's photos, documents, or videos, you can send them securely without worrying about someone else getting their hands on them. One-Time View for Files: If you send a photo or document, your friend can only view it once. After that, they'll need your permission to see it again. This stops them from sharing it without your say-so. Different Ways to Chat: Solfiles offers three types of chats: Friendlist: Chat privately with your friends. Wallet to Wallet: Discuss money matters securely.
