Soley Price (SOLEY)
The live price of Soley (SOLEY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.26K USD. SOLEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Soley Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Soley price change within the day is -0.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLEY price information.
During today, the price change of Soley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Soley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Soley to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Soley to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Soley: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.92%
-14.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Soley ($SOLEY) is a meme token on the Solana blockchain representing the spirit of bullish momentum across the ecosystem. Inspired by the imagery of a charging bull, $SOLEY embodies a community-driven movement to "Make Sol Bullish Again." The project was launched with no presale, no team allocation, and no promises of utility—just pure meme culture and viral community energy. $SOLEY’s goal is to unite Solana users through humor, symbolism, and collective speculation, encouraging engagement through memes, charts, and community content.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOLEY to VND
₫--
|1 SOLEY to AUD
A$--
|1 SOLEY to GBP
￡--
|1 SOLEY to EUR
€--
|1 SOLEY to USD
$--
|1 SOLEY to MYR
RM--
|1 SOLEY to TRY
₺--
|1 SOLEY to JPY
¥--
|1 SOLEY to RUB
₽--
|1 SOLEY to INR
₹--
|1 SOLEY to IDR
Rp--
|1 SOLEY to KRW
₩--
|1 SOLEY to PHP
₱--
|1 SOLEY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SOLEY to BRL
R$--
|1 SOLEY to CAD
C$--
|1 SOLEY to BDT
৳--
|1 SOLEY to NGN
₦--
|1 SOLEY to UAH
₴--
|1 SOLEY to VES
Bs--
|1 SOLEY to PKR
Rs--
|1 SOLEY to KZT
₸--
|1 SOLEY to THB
฿--
|1 SOLEY to TWD
NT$--
|1 SOLEY to AED
د.إ--
|1 SOLEY to CHF
Fr--
|1 SOLEY to HKD
HK$--
|1 SOLEY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SOLEY to MXN
$--