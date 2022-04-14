Solcial (SLCL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solcial (SLCL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solcial (SLCL) Information Solcial is a permissionless social network that utilizes the power of blockchain technology, to give users the ability to interact with each other without fear of censorship and to allow content creators to monetize their work fairly at market value. Official Website: https://solcial.io/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.solcial.io/ Buy SLCL Now!

Solcial (SLCL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solcial (SLCL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 290.77K $ 290.77K $ 290.77K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 290.87K $ 290.87K $ 290.87K All-Time High: $ 1.57 $ 1.57 $ 1.57 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005651 $ 0.00005651 $ 0.00005651 Current Price: $ 0.00029087 $ 0.00029087 $ 0.00029087 Learn more about Solcial (SLCL) price

Solcial (SLCL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solcial (SLCL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLCL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLCL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLCL's tokenomics, explore SLCL token's live price!

