Solanacorn Price (CORN)
The live price of Solanacorn (CORN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.19M USD. CORN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solanacorn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 233.19K USD
- Solanacorn price change within the day is -19.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 694.05B USD
During today, the price change of Solanacorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solanacorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solanacorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solanacorn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solanacorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+8.34%
-19.63%
-36.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
REAL UNICORN *nothing gram, fabricated equivalent of 1 nanogram of imaginary animal byproduct +Each token contains no less than 1 ng of unicorn kidney suspended in a proprietary blend of Yugoslavian chicken gizzards, North Korean virgin tears, and Appalachian "meth head" adrenaline gland extract (organic). ^Do not consume if you have an allergy to being based. Why $CORN? Despite claims from certain Swaps and Bots, our independent lab studies show that no real unicorn has ever been distributed on blockchain. We're here to change that. Will I actually receive unicorn after purchasing the token? No, you will not receive parts of an imaginary magical creature after purchasing this token. However, we do GUARANTEE you that $CORN token is as real as any other token in your cryptocurrency wallet! Where does the $CORN come from? All $CORN originated from our founder, Charlie (see more here). Like horses, unicorn kidneys weigh 500-700g. Charlie's 694.20g kidney was stolen by Candy Mountain in 2005. Thanks to recent geopolitical events and clinical-grade hallucinogens, we were able to acquire his kidney and magically inscribe it on to the Ethereum blockchain. Each $CORN token corresponds to 1 nanogram of desiccated unicorn kidney.
