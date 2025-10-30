Solana Stock Index (SSX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00136137 24H High $ 0.00173644 All Time High $ 0.00575945 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.11% Price Change (1D) +0.51% Price Change (7D) +111.51%

Solana Stock Index (SSX) real-time price is $0.00147183. Over the past 24 hours, SSX traded between a low of $ 0.00136137 and a high of $ 0.00173644, showing active market volatility. SSX's all-time high price is $ 0.00575945, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SSX has changed by -1.11% over the past hour, +0.51% over 24 hours, and +111.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Solana Stock Index (SSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.45M Circulation Supply 982.10M Total Supply 982,098,584.799377

The current Market Cap of Solana Stock Index is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSX is 982.10M, with a total supply of 982098584.799377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.45M.