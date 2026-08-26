Solana Fork Staccana Price Today

The live Solana Fork Staccana (STACCANA) price today is $ 0, with a 4.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current STACCANA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STACCANA.

Solana Fork Staccana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 501,252, with a circulating supply of 998.86M STACCANA. During the last 24 hours, STACCANA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104915, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STACCANA moved -0.39% in the last hour and +23.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 230.10.

Solana Fork Staccana (STACCANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 501.25K$ 501.25K $ 501.25K Volume (24H) $ 230.10$ 230.10 $ 230.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 501.25K$ 501.25K $ 501.25K Circulation Supply 998.86M 998.86M 998.86M Total Supply 998,858,162.622839 998,858,162.622839 998,858,162.622839

The current Market Cap of Solana Fork Staccana is $ 501.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 230.10. The circulating supply of STACCANA is 998.86M, with a total supply of 998858162.622839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 501.25K.