Solana Ecosystem Index (SOLI) Information

Amun.com introduces SOLI. A cryptocurrency index of the Solana ecosystem. It delivers easy, low-cost, diversified exposure to top Solana-native projects. By using Marinade staked SOL (mSOL), the index also captures Solana’s 6% staking yield. SOLI rebalances monthly to catch trends in the ecosystem. All without touching your wallet!

This Solana index is built for users that want exposure to the top Solana projects, but don’t have time to research and rebalance with the fast moving crypto trends. Learn more at https://tokens.amun.com/token/SOLI