SOL Roulette (ROULETTE) Information Sol Roulette is a unique reflection token built on the Solana blockchain that integrates a jackpot mechanism into its core tokenomics. Every transaction incurs a 10% fee that is redistributed every 10 minutes – 4% is shared proportionally among all eligible holders and 6% is awarded to one randomly selected holder who holds at least 1,000,000 tokens. This system incentivizes holding by providing regular rewards while adding an element of excitement through periodic jackpot draws. The design is intended to blend deflationary mechanics with gamification to create an engaging, community-driven ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.solroulette.money

SOL Roulette (ROULETTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOL Roulette (ROULETTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.93K $ 2.93K $ 2.93K Total Supply: $ 927.20M $ 927.20M $ 927.20M Circulating Supply: $ 927.20M $ 927.20M $ 927.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.93K $ 2.93K $ 2.93K All-Time High: $ 0.00128408 $ 0.00128408 $ 0.00128408 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SOL Roulette (ROULETTE) price

SOL Roulette (ROULETTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOL Roulette (ROULETTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROULETTE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROULETTE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ROULETTE Price Prediction Want to know where ROULETTE might be heading? Our ROULETTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

