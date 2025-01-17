SokuSwap Price (SOKU)
The live price of SokuSwap (SOKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SokuSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.68 USD
- SokuSwap price change within the day is +1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SokuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SokuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SokuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SokuSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SokuSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.24%
-6.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SokuSwap is the best Cross-Chain Exchange connecting multiple networks in one place! We offer staking and fully decentralized liquidity through yield farms on multiple networks including Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum networks. We have the most secure in-house bridge utilizing 1 supply for multiple networks. The total non-mintable supply is 222,222,222 spread across multiple networks.
