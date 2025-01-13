Sodi Protocol Price (SODI)
The live price of Sodi Protocol (SODI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sodi Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.77 USD
- Sodi Protocol price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SODI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SODI price information.
During today, the price change of Sodi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sodi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sodi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sodi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sodi Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.21%
-31.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sodi is the first royalty inscription protocol on Solana. The V1 version allows deployers to deploy inscriptions on Solana with one click and collect royalties. Users can mint inscriptions by paying royalties. Sodi's V2 has upgraded the feature of deploying tokens based on the deployment of inscriptions, and added a mechanism to automatically add LP. When users mint inscriptions and tokens, a certain proportion of tokens and minting fees are automatically added to the liquidity pool. In addition, LP permissions will be sent to the blackhole address for destruction to ensure that no one can remove liquidity, thus protecting traders' funds' safety. Sodi has issued 3 types of assets: Utopia Box, Bulls NFT, and $SODI. The Utopia Box is the first inscription of the Sodi Protocol, with privileges such as potential airdrop opportunities and whitelist access; Bulls NFT, designed exclusively for Solana, is the first mascot with a limited total supply, offering high collectible value. $SODI is the ecosystem token of the Sodi Protocol, with 40% already burned, leaving a current total supply of 126 million. In the future, it will have many consumption scenarios within the Sodi ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
