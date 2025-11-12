Social Lens Ai (LENS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Social Lens Ai (LENS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Social Lens Ai (LENS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Social Lens Ai (LENS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 49.25K $ 49.25K $ 49.25K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.25K $ 49.25K $ 49.25K All-Time High: $ 0.01422749 $ 0.01422749 $ 0.01422749 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00049247 $ 0.00049247 $ 0.00049247 Learn more about Social Lens Ai (LENS) price

Social Lens Ai (LENS) Information SocialLens AI – Your AI Social Media Intelligence Assistant $LENS is the utility token powering Social Lens, an advanced AI-driven platform designed to analyze and interpret influencer content across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Social Lens delivers real-time insights, trend predictions, and detailed analytics to help users understand audience engagement and content performance better. The $LENS token unlocks premium features, exclusive analytics tools, and serves as a key asset for accessing deeper platform functionalities, ensuring a seamless blend of AI intelligence and blockchain technology for smarter social media strategies. Official Website: https://sociallens.ai/ Whitepaper: https://sociallens.gitbook.io/sociallens

Social Lens Ai (LENS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Social Lens Ai (LENS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LENS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LENS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LENS's tokenomics, explore LENS token's live price!

