Social Edge (SEDGE) Tokenomics

Social Edge (SEDGE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Social Edge (SEDGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Social Edge (SEDGE) Information

Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities:

Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions

Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post

Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)

Official Website:
https://sedgeai.com
Whitepaper:
https://social-edge.gitbook.io/social-edge-or-product-docs

Social Edge (SEDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Social Edge (SEDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.66K
$ 17.66K$ 17.66K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
$ 1.00M$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00M
$ 1.00M$ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.66K
$ 17.66K$ 17.66K
All-Time High:
$ 0.856294
$ 0.856294$ 0.856294
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01017587
$ 0.01017587$ 0.01017587
Current Price:
$ 0.01766372
$ 0.01766372$ 0.01766372

Social Edge (SEDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Social Edge (SEDGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SEDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SEDGE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SEDGE's tokenomics, explore SEDGE token's live price!

SEDGE Price Prediction

Want to know where SEDGE might be heading? Our SEDGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.