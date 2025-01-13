Social Edge Price (SEDGE)
The live price of Social Edge (SEDGE) today is 0.157647 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 157.65K USD. SEDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Social Edge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71K USD
- Social Edge price change within the day is -7.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of Social Edge to USD was $ -0.0133658063333036.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Social Edge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Social Edge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Social Edge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0133658063333036
|-7.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Social Edge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.78%
-7.81%
+15.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities: Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)
