SNP500 (SNP500) Tokenomics
SNP500 (SNP500) Information
SNP500 – The Token of Tokens
The Ultimate Revolution in Passive Income & Cross-Chain Rewards
• Earn top meme coins just by holding – passive income on autopilot
• Rewards are generated from a 5% buy/sell tax and distributed directly to holders
• Hold 30,000+ tokens to start receiving payouts. The more you hold, the more you earn, with increasing boosts the longer you hold
• Built for sustainability & growth – a crypto index fund for the people
• Transparent tokenomics, rapid rewards, and a mission to take the crypto market to the next level
Join the movement. Hold. Earn. Multiply.
SNP500 (SNP500) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNP500 (SNP500), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SNP500 (SNP500) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SNP500 (SNP500) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNP500 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNP500 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SNP500's tokenomics, explore SNP500 token's live price!
SNP500 Price Prediction
Want to know where SNP500 might be heading? Our SNP500 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.