SNOOPYBABE (SBABE) Information

Our meme token $SBABE, as well as a live cat SnoopyBabe do not like loneliness and want to gather a community that will help develop our project, make decisions and help animals. We plan to help existing animal shelters and charities that help endangered Red Book animals. All information about the shelters and charitable foundations we support will be posted on our website.

We have decided to expand our ecosystem permanently to make our project useful in many areas. Therefore, our token $SBABE will be used in various useful sections of our ever growing ecosystem:

SnoopyBabe SOL Tools SnoopyBabe Play Marketplace (with rewards for holders and charities) and much more that we are preparing in the near future!