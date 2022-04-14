Snook (SNK) Tokenomics

USD

Snook (SNK) Information

Snook is an online, multiplayer, "Snake"-like IO game. It's riding the fastest growing trend in this segment - the "Play-to-earn" NFT game. OK, so this is hot! Great. But, what is it? The player's snook-character in the game is a minted NFT. As the player advances in the game (by eating everything it can, avoiding and killing other snooks and taking their traits), she accrues achievements (e.g., traits and rare/difficult to get special skins). Blockchain and Crypto technologies make it possible for us to immutably record these achievements (think of it as a Blockchain/Crypto "barrel"). The game character/NFT can be accessed for future games or for commercial purposes, and under certain conditions provides financial incentives to the player.

Official Website:
https://www.snook.gg/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.playsnook.com/

Snook (SNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 53.22K
Total Supply:
$ 38.49M
Circulating Supply:
$ 26.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 78.71K
All-Time High:
$ 3.31
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00130264
Current Price:
$ 0.00204363
Snook (SNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Snook (SNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SNK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

