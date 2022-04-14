SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics
SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Information
SNIFFS is an AI-powered gossip platform designed for anonymous information sharing, combining entertainment with community-driven intelligence. It allows users to submit gossip anonymously, with AI filtering out irrelevant content and ranking submissions based on engagement and relevance.
The most significant and relevant gossip is pushed to an autonomous Twitter agent, which shares updates and responds to user mentions, facilitating real-time interaction.
Beyond entertainment, SNIFFS functions as a due diligence platform, leveraging an advanced AI analysis infrastructure and an extensive database to provide insights on projects and individuals. The platform integrates an onchain AI agent that automatically tracks and organizes discussions, ensuring access to trending news within the Web3 ecosystem.
SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNIFFS (SNIFFS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SNIFFS (SNIFFS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNIFFS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNIFFS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
