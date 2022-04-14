SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SNIFFS (SNIFFS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Information

SNIFFS is an AI-powered gossip platform designed for anonymous information sharing, combining entertainment with community-driven intelligence. It allows users to submit gossip anonymously, with AI filtering out irrelevant content and ranking submissions based on engagement and relevance.

The most significant and relevant gossip is pushed to an autonomous Twitter agent, which shares updates and responds to user mentions, facilitating real-time interaction.

Beyond entertainment, SNIFFS functions as a due diligence platform, leveraging an advanced AI analysis infrastructure and an extensive database to provide insights on projects and individuals. The platform integrates an onchain AI agent that automatically tracks and organizes discussions, ensuring access to trending news within the Web3 ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://sniffs.io/

SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNIFFS (SNIFFS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 27.43K
Total Supply:
$ 999.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 592.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 46.28K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SNIFFS (SNIFFS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SNIFFS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SNIFFS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SNIFFS's tokenomics, explore SNIFFS token's live price!

SNIFFS Price Prediction

Want to know where SNIFFS might be heading? Our SNIFFS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.