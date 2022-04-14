SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Information

SNIFFS is an AI-powered gossip platform designed for anonymous information sharing, combining entertainment with community-driven intelligence. It allows users to submit gossip anonymously, with AI filtering out irrelevant content and ranking submissions based on engagement and relevance.

The most significant and relevant gossip is pushed to an autonomous Twitter agent, which shares updates and responds to user mentions, facilitating real-time interaction.

Beyond entertainment, SNIFFS functions as a due diligence platform, leveraging an advanced AI analysis infrastructure and an extensive database to provide insights on projects and individuals. The platform integrates an onchain AI agent that automatically tracks and organizes discussions, ensuring access to trending news within the Web3 ecosystem.