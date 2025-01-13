SNEEL Price (SNEEL)
The live price of SNEEL (SNEEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SNEEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNEEL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.25 USD
- SNEEL price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNEEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNEEL price information.
During today, the price change of SNEEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SNEEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SNEEL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SNEEL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SNEEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WHO IS SNEEL In the bustling animal kingdom, a risk-taking snail named Sneel, with a gambling habit, discovers a cryptocurrency opportunity called Sneel Coin. With his loyal friend Sloth, they invest all their resources into it, hoping for riches. As the coin's value rises, they realize the true worth lies in their friendship and community. They pledge to use their wealth for the forest's welfare, becoming inspirations for others, showcasing the importance of friendship, resilience, and using blessings for good. The snail that won't fail. 100% burnt LP and no team tokens.
