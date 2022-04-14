Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Tokenomics
Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Information
Snardler isn’t just a meme, he’s real. Listed as “Snardler Wormfriend” in Hedz by Matt Furie (#517 on OpenSea), and now featured in Matt’s upcoming book Cortex Vortex, teased by the editor on Instagram @beuys_on_sale.
From NFT to printed lore, Snardler is officially part of the story.
Friend? Villain? No one knows. But he’s here. And he’s not going anywhere. You can try to join his world… or just let him slide into yours.
Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNARDLER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNARDLER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SNARDLER's tokenomics, explore SNARDLER token's live price!
SNARDLER Price Prediction
Want to know where SNARDLER might be heading? Our SNARDLER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.