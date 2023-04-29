SnailMoon Price (SNM)
The live price of SnailMoon (SNM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SNM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SnailMoon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.56 USD
- SnailMoon price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SnailMoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SnailMoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SnailMoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SnailMoon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SnailMoon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-19.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The SnailMoon token is a satirical memecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain using a standard ERC-20 contract. SnailMoon’s goal is to meme the entire cryptocurrency space. What makes your project unique? SnailMoon promotes itself with self-published satirical articles and videos. History of your project. SnailMoon was launched on 29/04/2023 by a team from the UK. What’s next for your project? SnailMoon will continue to grow and meme the cryptocurrency space. What can your token be used for? The SnailMoon token can be used for absolutely nothing. It is a memecoin.
