What is SnailBrook (SNAIL)

What is the project about? -SnailBrook, has been launched onto the cryptocurrency scene with a heart, and prepares to unveil its ambitious plans for the future. The memecoin, founded by visionary entrepreneur Finn, is set to unify the realm of cryptocurrencies and emerge as a symbol of hope, egalitarianism, and boundless potential. What makes your project unique? Snailbrook unites all meme coins, creating a new wave in the industry where collaboration of projects, data, and effort work in everyone's favor. History of your project. - We are brand new launched project with bootstrapped funds and in a fully fair launch which means there are no VCs, no team tokens. What’s next for your project? - We are set to begin our airdrop phase to meme communities as well as listing on some very prominent centralized exchanges soon, as we work through our roadmap. What can your token be used for? Toke Utility will be unveiled in Phase 2.

