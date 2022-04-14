Smoovie Phone (SP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smoovie Phone (SP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smoovie Phone (SP) Information $SP is a project that is building on chain options on sanko chain , a p2p token exchange , a p2p bridge and a racing mini game , found at layer3racing.com. The game is a racing game and rewards users with our in game token , the yield for the ingame token is derived from buybacks which come from a LPDfi vault . The name SP stands for smoovie phone and the logo is the iconic Nokia 3310 making the project very memeable . Official Website: https://smooviephone.com/ Whitepaper: https://smooviephone.com/tokenomics Buy SP Now!

Smoovie Phone (SP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smoovie Phone (SP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.38K $ 42.38K $ 42.38K Total Supply: $ 42.07K $ 42.07K $ 42.07K Circulating Supply: $ 42.07K $ 42.07K $ 42.07K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.38K $ 42.38K $ 42.38K All-Time High: $ 126.94 $ 126.94 $ 126.94 All-Time Low: $ 0.88004 $ 0.88004 $ 0.88004 Current Price: $ 1.007 $ 1.007 $ 1.007 Learn more about Smoovie Phone (SP) price

Smoovie Phone (SP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smoovie Phone (SP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SP's tokenomics, explore SP token's live price!

