"Blockchain technology using SBCC's Wall Pad is a content-type decentralized network system developed based on security and performance superior to the existing Internet of Things (IoT). It is a new paradigm that uses the decentralized and decentralized autonomy of DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) that can provide personalized information based on WEB 3.0 semantic technology. Smart Home Cloud, wall pad IoT and SBCC tokens can supply smart city platforms worldwide in terms of operation and revenue generation, and Wall Pad IoT and Smart Home Cloud are high-performance, reliable, constant quality, scalability, and unhackable security. And the biggest feature is the verification of smart contract records and algorithm database for real-time operation. SBCC token also introduces the world's largest virtual asset exchange BINANCE SMART CHAIN system to achieve ~3 second block time through a high-performance proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, and supports an ecosystem that can build decentralized functions and cross-chain compatibility."

