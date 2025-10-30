Skull of Pepe Token (SKOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00563754 24H High $ 0.00579473 All Time High $ 0.142385 Lowest Price $ 0.0055246 Price Change (1H) +0.41% Price Change (1D) +2.11% Price Change (7D) -8.36%

Skull of Pepe Token (SKOP) real-time price is $0.0057612. Over the past 24 hours, SKOP traded between a low of $ 0.00563754 and a high of $ 0.00579473, showing active market volatility. SKOP's all-time high price is $ 0.142385, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0055246.

In terms of short-term performance, SKOP has changed by +0.41% over the past hour, +2.11% over 24 hours, and -8.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Skull of Pepe Token (SKOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 864.04K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 864.04K Circulation Supply 150.00M Total Supply 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Skull of Pepe Token is $ 864.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKOP is 150.00M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 864.04K.