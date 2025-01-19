Single Finance Price (SINGLE)
The live price of Single Finance (SINGLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SINGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Single Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.95K USD
- Single Finance price change within the day is -3.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Single Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Single Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Single Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Single Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Single Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.37%
-3.02%
-35.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Single Finance is a super intuitive platform for all your DeFi investments, minimizing correlations with the general market. Our signature strategy is a pseudo-market-neutral strategy. Everything here, including capital protection and return calculation, is worked out from your injected capital in USD. Everything is visualized. And everything is at your fingertips. We also launched LP Time Machine, a performance analytics tool for liquidity pools across all EVM compatible chains. The tool shows the full breakdown of backward-simulated P & L (based on capital marked to USD), including LP rewards, DEX reward tokens, and value change due to the price impact.
