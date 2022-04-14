Simon for NYC dog Mayor (SIMON) Information

Simon was in a public, real world race for Honorary Dog Mayor of NYC which he won! He competed against other big name memecoins like $bert and beat them out. He will now be the honorary Mayor of NYC for 2 years and we are excited to cover his story and help bring awareness to rescue animals which is he. We will donate to charities and shelters that helped with animals like Simon. We look forward to help with donating to dog shelters along w building a community around Simon.