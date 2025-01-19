Simit Price (SIMIT)
The live price of Simit (SIMIT) today is 0.224801 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SIMIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Simit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.31K USD
- Simit price change within the day is -7.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SIMIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SIMIT price information.
During today, the price change of Simit to USD was $ -0.0169424662918035.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Simit to USD was $ +0.0600674341.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Simit to USD was $ -0.0526361200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Simit to USD was $ +0.10173925249775743.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0169424662918035
|-7.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0600674341
|+26.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0526361200
|-23.41%
|90 Days
|$ +0.10173925249775743
|+82.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Simit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-7.00%
+10.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SIMIT Token serves as the intrinsic digital asset within the Simitci Swap ecosystem. Its primary objective is to foster platform expansion and user involvement by offering diverse incentives to Simitci Swap participants. As a pivotal element of the platform, SIMIT Token performs multiple roles, including facilitating liquidity provision and covering transaction fees.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SIMIT to AUD
A$0.36192961
|1 SIMIT to GBP
￡0.18433682
|1 SIMIT to EUR
€0.21805697
|1 SIMIT to USD
$0.224801
|1 SIMIT to MYR
RM1.0116045
|1 SIMIT to TRY
₺7.96469943
|1 SIMIT to JPY
¥35.12965227
|1 SIMIT to RUB
₽23.03311046
|1 SIMIT to INR
₹19.46327058
|1 SIMIT to IDR
Rp3,685.26170544
|1 SIMIT to PHP
₱13.16209855
|1 SIMIT to EGP
￡E.11.28950622
|1 SIMIT to BRL
R$1.3712861
|1 SIMIT to CAD
C$0.32371344
|1 SIMIT to BDT
৳27.3133215
|1 SIMIT to NGN
₦350.15678163
|1 SIMIT to UAH
₴9.46637011
|1 SIMIT to VES
Bs12.139254
|1 SIMIT to PKR
Rs62.67002278
|1 SIMIT to KZT
₸119.31987478
|1 SIMIT to THB
฿7.73090639
|1 SIMIT to TWD
NT$7.39370489
|1 SIMIT to CHF
Fr0.20456891
|1 SIMIT to HKD
HK$1.74895178
|1 SIMIT to MAD
.د.م2.25700204