Silver Stonks is a company powered by its own token, SSTX, created to make it easier for a wider demographic to protect and diversify their assets. The Silver Stonks ecosystem allows our holders to buy physical silver on our online store, gain memberships to access exclusive educational content on our platform and benefit from our services that allow traditional businesses to adopt a token economy.
Our mission is (i) To make purchasing silver more approachable to a new generation of investors. (ii) To grow our token’s utility centered around an ecosystem of services. (iii) To educate people about the benefits of diversifying their assets, particularly in silver and cryptocurrencies.
Silver Stonks (SSTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Silver Stonks (SSTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Silver Stonks (SSTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SSTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SSTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.