Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Tokenomics
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Information
A community based token based on Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of Shiba Inu.
Shytoshi was sent 50% of the supply and burned it all and fully supports the community token.
Shytoshi shared journey on his new role for Shiba and also shared his vision for the CTO project on X Spaces.
The community has now come together to implement his latest vision which will include creating a game to ensure we will have a source of revenue and to give the token some utility
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shytoshi Kusama (SHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHY's tokenomics, explore SHY token's live price!
SHY Price Prediction
Want to know where SHY might be heading? Our SHY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.