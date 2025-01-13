ShoeFy Price (SHOE)
The live price of ShoeFy (SHOE) today is 0.00150315 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHOE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShoeFy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.50 USD
- ShoeFy price change within the day is -0.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHOE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHOE price information.
During today, the price change of ShoeFy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShoeFy to USD was $ -0.0001291963.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShoeFy to USD was $ +0.0002240975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShoeFy to USD was $ -0.000095750934245666.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001291963
|-8.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002240975
|+14.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000095750934245666
|-5.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of ShoeFy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-0.52%
-12.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income. ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. Shoebeasts (Shoe collectors) can flex their new digital sneakers on Snapchat and other apps. ShoeFy provides special shoe racks for your digital kicks, and when you (the shoebeast) stake them on the platform, you can earn passive income in the form of $Shoe tokens. The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia. ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands. ShoeFy is about to drop the most exhilarating collection of digital kicks on the market, be ready to cop or mint when the announcement comes. NFT and DeFi markets are launching into the sky of the limitless future digital world, and we have just the shoes you need for this journey.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHOE to AUD
A$0.002435103
|1 SHOE to GBP
￡0.001232583
|1 SHOE to EUR
€0.0014580555
|1 SHOE to USD
$0.00150315
|1 SHOE to MYR
RM0.0067792065
|1 SHOE to TRY
₺0.0532566045
|1 SHOE to JPY
¥0.2368513455
|1 SHOE to RUB
₽0.155275395
|1 SHOE to INR
₹0.1294362465
|1 SHOE to IDR
Rp24.641799336
|1 SHOE to PHP
₱0.0881597475
|1 SHOE to EGP
￡E.0.0760142955
|1 SHOE to BRL
R$0.009229341
|1 SHOE to CAD
C$0.002164536
|1 SHOE to BDT
৳0.1844214735
|1 SHOE to NGN
₦2.33769888
|1 SHOE to UAH
₴0.0639289695
|1 SHOE to VES
Bs0.07966695
|1 SHOE to PKR
Rs0.4210473465
|1 SHOE to KZT
₸0.797841957
|1 SHOE to THB
฿0.0522043995
|1 SHOE to TWD
NT$0.0497091705
|1 SHOE to CHF
Fr0.0013678665
|1 SHOE to HKD
HK$0.011694507
|1 SHOE to MAD
.د.م0.015181815