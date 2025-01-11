Shira Cat Price (CATSHIRA)
The live price of Shira Cat (CATSHIRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CATSHIRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shira Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.55 USD
- Shira Cat price change within the day is +1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Shira Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shira Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shira Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shira Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shira Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.36%
+1.37%
-4.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shira Cat is a meme driven coin issued on the binance smart chain,that follows the example of other successful Shiba coins like Shiba inu, Floki inu. we also are planning on reaching a value of 100 million Marketcap The core of Shira Cat is to bring competitive player vs player(pvp) gamers to the crypto community Due to the crypto gaming scene being dominated by [ Pay To Win] and [ Pay To Earn] Games. Shira Cat is unique in the sense that we’ve designed the project in such a way that’s its both. Rewarding and fun so that you will wager your coins and increase your holdings of the coin. While at the same time having fun, We will be supporting NFTs at launch.with the ability to buy,sell and trade within the game’s marketplace. We offer NO [pay to earn] or [pay to advance] microtransaction. the playfield is leveled for all game’s participants.
