SHELTERZ Price (TERZ)
The live price of SHELTERZ (TERZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TERZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHELTERZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.65 USD
- SHELTERZ price change within the day is +0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TERZ to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SHELTERZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHELTERZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHELTERZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHELTERZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SHELTERZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.85%
+4.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHELTERZ - Accommodation booking service with cashback in the form of TERZ tokens. Travel to Earn project. The value of the token is provided by the profit of the service. Tokenomic model: buyback + burn. The more bookings the service receives, the higher the price of the token will be. Main backer - LLC Shelter company owns a hotel chain and is an issuer of bonds. What problem are we solving? The global problem — how to get your money back, worries each of us. You get astronomical sums if you calculate how much money a person spends in his life. The purpose of creating this service is to solve the problem of money refunds for accommodation/travel, which is not a tiny part of everyone’s budget… Existing booking services often offer users cashback from 10 to 30%, but no one was able to offer a full refund. Imagine how great it would be if, after a vacation, for example, just in a few months, you would get back the money you spent and you could fly next time for free. Or if you went on a business trip, your employer would reimburse your expenses, and the service would compensate you, too. Double benefit) Also, if you rent an apartment, pay rent for a month, and suddenly you have more and more months for free. Sounds fantastic?! But SHELTERZ knows how to solve this problem.
