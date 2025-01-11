Sharky Price (SHARK)
The live price of Sharky (SHARK) today is 0.01186099 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sharky Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.43K USD
- Sharky price change within the day is -3.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHARK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHARK price information.
During today, the price change of Sharky to USD was $ -0.00048210419202119.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sharky to USD was $ -0.0050132288.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sharky to USD was $ -0.0055842549.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sharky to USD was $ -0.0167617280395224.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00048210419202119
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0050132288
|-42.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055842549
|-47.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0167617280395224
|-58.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sharky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.18%
-3.90%
-16.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sharky is the #1 NFT lending and financing protocol on Solana. It is also the first escrow-less lending protocol in the world. We pioneered the order-book model that allows lenders to compete for borrowers. Currently, we hold the world record on the total number of loans given against NFTs as collateral.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHARK to AUD
A$0.0192148038
|1 SHARK to GBP
￡0.0096074019
|1 SHARK to EUR
€0.0115051603
|1 SHARK to USD
$0.01186099
|1 SHARK to MYR
RM0.0532558451
|1 SHARK to TRY
₺0.419879046
|1 SHARK to JPY
¥1.8701222933
|1 SHARK to RUB
₽1.2054324137
|1 SHARK to INR
₹1.0220615083
|1 SHARK to IDR
Rp194.4424279056
|1 SHARK to PHP
₱0.69979841
|1 SHARK to EGP
￡E.0.5995730445
|1 SHARK to BRL
R$0.0725892588
|1 SHARK to CAD
C$0.0170798256
|1 SHARK to BDT
৳1.4468035602
|1 SHARK to NGN
₦18.3890416762
|1 SHARK to UAH
₴0.5037362453
|1 SHARK to VES
Bs0.62863247
|1 SHARK to PKR
Rs3.3177561228
|1 SHARK to KZT
₸6.2889341178
|1 SHARK to THB
฿0.4113391332
|1 SHARK to TWD
NT$0.3927173789
|1 SHARK to CHF
Fr0.0107935009
|1 SHARK to HKD
HK$0.0922785022
|1 SHARK to MAD
.د.م0.1196773891