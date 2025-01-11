ShadowSwap Token Price (SHDW)
The live price of ShadowSwap Token (SHDW) today is 0.01461051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHDW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShadowSwap Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.19K USD
- ShadowSwap Token price change within the day is +0.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHDW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHDW price information.
During today, the price change of ShadowSwap Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShadowSwap Token to USD was $ -0.0047322930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShadowSwap Token to USD was $ -0.0016141998.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShadowSwap Token to USD was $ -0.000076351498791469.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0047322930
|-32.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016141998
|-11.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000076351498791469
|-0.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of ShadowSwap Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
+0.60%
-10.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShadowSwap is a one-stop decentralized trading protocol which utilizes the security, scalability, and decentralization of the Core blockchain, creating an open and safe marketplace for traders, liquidity providers, and developers.
|1 SHDW to AUD
A$0.0236690262
|1 SHDW to GBP
￡0.0118345131
|1 SHDW to EUR
€0.0141721947
|1 SHDW to USD
$0.01461051
|1 SHDW to MYR
RM0.0656011899
|1 SHDW to TRY
₺0.5173581591
|1 SHDW to JPY
¥2.3062690035
|1 SHDW to RUB
₽1.4866193925
|1 SHDW to INR
₹1.2589876467
|1 SHDW to IDR
Rp239.5165190544
|1 SHDW to PHP
₱0.8573447268
|1 SHDW to EGP
￡E.0.7385612805
|1 SHDW to BRL
R$0.089124111
|1 SHDW to CAD
C$0.0210391344
|1 SHDW to BDT
৳1.7821900098
|1 SHDW to NGN
₦22.6518424938
|1 SHDW to UAH
₴0.6177323628
|1 SHDW to VES
Bs0.77435703
|1 SHDW to PKR
Rs4.0685887197
|1 SHDW to KZT
₸7.709966127
|1 SHDW to THB
฿0.506984697
|1 SHDW to TWD
NT$0.4831695657
|1 SHDW to CHF
Fr0.0132955641
|1 SHDW to HKD
HK$0.1136697678
|1 SHDW to MAD
.د.م0.1466895204