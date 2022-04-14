Discover key insights into Sentinel Chain (SENC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) Information

The Sentinel Chain is a B2B marketplace specifically designed to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked.

Sentinel Chain aims to solve the following

Insurance Loans Collateral Crowdfunding Community Projects E-Payments

The project sees 2 major investors namely Fenbushi Capital and iGlobe Partners. There are also partnerships formed with Maybank, Medishares, Crowdo, and Vechain.