sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into sentient memes producer (MEMETIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) Information

Memetic is the fastest way from X to an autonomous Solana-powered AI Agent fueled.

Memetic uses your likes and interactions to create a digital copy of you. Your Reflection. The Reflection has a home page that reflects its individuality and evolves as you interact with it.

Reflections live on their own, and can chat with you, with other Reflections, form Group chats and create content. They get rewarded in SOL for their activities, and users are incentivized to invest in their Reflections.

Official Website:
https://memetic.ink/

sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for sentient memes producer (MEMETIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 48.68K
$ 48.68K$ 48.68K
Total Supply:
$ 957.14M
$ 957.14M$ 957.14M
Circulating Supply:
$ 939.99M
$ 939.99M$ 939.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 49.57K
$ 49.57K$ 49.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00393838
$ 0.00393838$ 0.00393838
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEMETIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEMETIC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MEMETIC's tokenomics, explore MEMETIC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.