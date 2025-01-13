Sendr Price (SENDR)
The live price of Sendr (SENDR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.27K USD. SENDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sendr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.80 USD
- Sendr price change within the day is +1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Sendr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sendr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sendr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sendr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-64.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sendr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.27%
-2.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sendr is a DAO Governed Escrow aiming to secure cryptocurrency payments of all kinds. Payments can be made in ETH, stables, or any ERC20 token. Payment releases can be time based, price milestone based, or based on the agreement between the payor and the payee. Any payment disputes are resolved by holders of the $SENDR token participating in the DAO. DAO members are rewarded in $SENDR for helping resolve disputes - $SENDR holders may also earn through staking.
