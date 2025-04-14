SELFCrypto Price (SELF)
The live price of SELFCrypto (SELF) today is 0.00145235 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 267.76K USD. SELF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SELFCrypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SELFCrypto price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 184.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SELF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SELF price information.
During today, the price change of SELFCrypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SELFCrypto to USD was $ +0.0024304916.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SELFCrypto to USD was $ +0.0009658005.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SELFCrypto to USD was $ -0.0002365246942161316.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0024304916
|+167.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009658005
|+66.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002365246942161316
|-14.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of SELFCrypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+39.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is SELF Crypto (SELF)? SELF is a decentralised utility NFT project which enables users to build a Web3 identity. The projects core product allows users to send cryptocurrency by @username encompassing auto chain recognition. @Usernames can be applied to any DeFi or CEX wallet and can also be integrated into DEX platforms for users to insert @usernames instead of contract addresses. The SELF technology aims to mitigate transposition errors and make transacting in crypto more user friendly. The project has a vast roadmap to include addition of avatars and linking all your Web3 assets from email to loyalty cars, tickets, documentation and more. SELF is the utility token that is used for: * Purchasing usernames * NFT upgrades and maintenance * Raffle Drop Coupons * Auctions * Staking SELF tools include: * @username utility NFTs * Flexible Staking * Web Wallet * NFT maintenance dashboard * SWAPs onsite * @username secondary market through TofuNFT
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SELF to VND
₫37.23970635
|1 SELF to AUD
A$0.002294713
|1 SELF to GBP
￡0.001103786
|1 SELF to EUR
€0.0012635445
|1 SELF to USD
$0.00145235
|1 SELF to MYR
RM0.006419387
|1 SELF to TRY
₺0.0552038235
|1 SELF to JPY
¥0.2073520095
|1 SELF to RUB
₽0.122781669
|1 SELF to INR
₹0.124844006
|1 SELF to IDR
Rp24.205823651
|1 SELF to KRW
₩2.0718208455
|1 SELF to PHP
₱0.082871091
|1 SELF to EGP
￡E.0.0744329375
|1 SELF to BRL
R$0.0085543415
|1 SELF to CAD
C$0.002004243
|1 SELF to BDT
৳0.1760974375
|1 SELF to NGN
₦2.3126495225
|1 SELF to UAH
₴0.0599965785
|1 SELF to VES
Bs0.10311685
|1 SELF to PKR
Rs0.4063530065
|1 SELF to KZT
₸0.749005942
|1 SELF to THB
฿0.048595631
|1 SELF to TWD
NT$0.0471578045
|1 SELF to AED
د.إ0.0053301245
|1 SELF to CHF
Fr0.0011764035
|1 SELF to HKD
HK$0.0112557125
|1 SELF to MAD
.د.م0.013477808
|1 SELF to MXN
$0.0294100875