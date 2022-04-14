SeChain (SNN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SeChain (SNN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SeChain (SNN) Information SeChain project is building the future of decentralized services where the service provider & the customers can get the work done in decentralized environment far from centralized companies, so any one need a service like painting house , repairing car , selling used items, providing any pro service like transportations , logistics , supply chain ..etc. can simply own SNN , then it will be used as guarantee of work done , after confirmation of service funds will be release to the service provider , Official Website: https://sechain.finance/ Buy SNN Now!

Market Cap: $ 31.05K
Total Supply: $ 39.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 32.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.84K
All-Time High: $ 0.02048357
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

SeChain (SNN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SeChain (SNN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNN's tokenomics, explore SNN token's live price!

SNN Price Prediction Want to know where SNN might be heading? Our SNN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

