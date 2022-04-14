Seal Dog (SOG) Tokenomics
Seal Dog (SOG) Information
Seal Dog is a meme token featuring a playful dog disguised as a seal, blending humour and creativity with blockchain technology. Built on the SUI blockchain, Seal Dog fosters a vibrant community focused on fun and engagement. With a commitment to decentralization, innovation, and laughter, it aims to become a symbol of joy and inclusivity in the crypto space. The project also explores unique utilities for community-driven growth.
Seal Dog (SOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seal Dog (SOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Seal Dog (SOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Seal Dog (SOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOG's tokenomics, explore SOG token's live price!
SOG Price Prediction
Want to know where SOG might be heading? Our SOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.