Scrap Price (SCRAP)
The live price of Scrap (SCRAP) today is 0.00283927 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCRAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scrap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.46 USD
- Scrap price change within the day is -0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Scrap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scrap to USD was $ -0.0001357108.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scrap to USD was $ +0.0014712977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scrap to USD was $ +0.001189001160834282.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001357108
|-4.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014712977
|+51.82%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001189001160834282
|+72.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Scrap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.79%
-42.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SCRAP is the utility token for the Solana NFT Project, "Taiyo Robotics." The token is essential for robot upgrades, breeding/incubation, Taiyo P2P games, and much more. SCRAP is a deflationary token with a total supply of 5.00MM. SCRAP can only be generated via staking of a Taiyo Robotics NFT. If you are looking to buy or sell SCRAP, Raydium, is the most active exchange
