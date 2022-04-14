Science Cult Mascot (HELA) Tokenomics
Science Cult Mascot (HELA) Information
HELA is the mascot of Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement, striving to make science popular and fun (again). Inspired by the discovery of HeLa cells, one of the most valuable and timeless discoveries in the history of science. The name hints on a tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells are the source of the HeLa cell line, the first immortalized human cell line and one of the most important cell lines in medical research. An immortalized cell line reproduces indefinitely under specific conditions, and the HeLa cell line continues to be a source of invaluable medical data to the present day.
Science Cult Mascot (HELA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Science Cult Mascot (HELA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Science Cult Mascot (HELA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Science Cult Mascot (HELA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HELA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HELA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HELA's tokenomics, explore HELA token's live price!
HELA Price Prediction
Want to know where HELA might be heading? Our HELA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.