Schwab International Equity xStock Price Today

The live Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) price today is $ 28.84, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCHFX to USD conversion rate is $ 28.84 per SCHFX.

Schwab International Equity xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 195,679, with a circulating supply of 6.78K SCHFX. During the last 24 hours, SCHFX traded between $ 28.34 (low) and $ 28.85 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.91, while the all-time low was $ 24.1.

In short-term performance, SCHFX moved -- in the last hour and +2.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 507.36.

Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 195.68K$ 195.68K $ 195.68K Volume (24H) $ 507.36$ 507.36 $ 507.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 195.68K$ 195.68K $ 195.68K Circulation Supply 6.78K 6.78K 6.78K Total Supply 6,784.146574886305 6,784.146574886305 6,784.146574886305

The current Market Cap of Schwab International Equity xStock is $ 195.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 507.36. The circulating supply of SCHFX is 6.78K, with a total supply of 6784.146574886305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 195.68K.