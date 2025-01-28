School Hack Coin Price (SHC)
The live price of School Hack Coin (SHC) today is 0.0013171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 335.31K USD. SHC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key School Hack Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.11K USD
- School Hack Coin price change within the day is -33.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 254.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHC price information.
During today, the price change of School Hack Coin to USD was $ -0.000651992139959766.
In the past 30 days, the price change of School Hack Coin to USD was $ -0.0012363300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of School Hack Coin to USD was $ -0.0012451916.
In the past 90 days, the price change of School Hack Coin to USD was $ -0.027667900085929545.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000651992139959766
|-33.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012363300
|-93.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012451916
|-94.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.027667900085929545
|-95.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of School Hack Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-33.11%
-52.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
School Hack is an educational platform that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to offer personalized learning experiences. The platform operates on the Solana blockchain, facilitating swift and cost-effective transactions. School Hack's native token, SHC, allows over 2.94 million global users to access and pay for educational tools and content, incentivize participation, and engage with an AI-driven personal assistant for customized learning support. SHC tokens are utilized for unlocking premium educational resources, staking to earn rewards, and accessing a unique AI agent platform, enhancing the educational journey for users across the globe.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHC to AUD
A$0.002094189
|1 SHC to GBP
￡0.00105368
|1 SHC to EUR
€0.001251245
|1 SHC to USD
$0.0013171
|1 SHC to MYR
RM0.005782069
|1 SHC to TRY
₺0.047099496
|1 SHC to JPY
¥0.204888076
|1 SHC to RUB
₽0.128246027
|1 SHC to INR
₹0.113995005
|1 SHC to IDR
Rp21.243545413
|1 SHC to PHP
₱0.077089863
|1 SHC to EGP
￡E.0.066184275
|1 SHC to BRL
R$0.007757719
|1 SHC to CAD
C$0.001883453
|1 SHC to BDT
৳0.160620345
|1 SHC to NGN
₦2.035696589
|1 SHC to UAH
₴0.055305029
|1 SHC to VES
Bs0.0737576
|1 SHC to PKR
Rs0.367286506
|1 SHC to KZT
₸0.680664109
|1 SHC to THB
฿0.044597006
|1 SHC to TWD
NT$0.0434643
|1 SHC to CHF
Fr0.00118539
|1 SHC to HKD
HK$0.010247038
|1 SHC to MAD
.د.م0.013131487