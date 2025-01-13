SCALEX Price (SCALEX)
The live price of SCALEX (SCALEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.97K USD. SCALEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SCALEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.80 USD
- SCALEX price change within the day is -0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of SCALEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCALEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCALEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCALEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SCALEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.98%
-3.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SCALEX is a pioneering infrastructure deployment platform designed to cater to the needs of developers, businesses, and innovators in the blockchain and tech ecosystems. It is a decentralized platform that allows users to rent and manage various digital environments, including Windows RDP, Ubuntu VPS, and MAC infrastructure, all through seamless cryptocurrency payments. At the core of SCALEX's offering is the SX AI Assistant, which simplifies the infrastructure deployment process, making it accessible even to users who are new to deploying digital environments. With SCALEX, users can deploy their digital infrastructure securely and privately, leveraging the power of decentralized payments and avoiding the need for cumbersome KYC (Know Your Customer) processes. One of SCALEX's key differentiators is its service aggregation model. Instead of relying on a single provider, SCALEX aggregates services across multiple providers to ensure that users get the best possible price and performance for their needs. This competitive edge makes SCALEX stand out in a crowded market, offering more flexibility and variety than any competitor. In addition, SCALEX is the first platform to introduce MAC rentals on the blockchain, a game-changing feature that caters to developers who need access to macOS environments for testing, development, and production purposes.
