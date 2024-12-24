Savedroid Price (SVD)
The live price of Savedroid (SVD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 181.33K USD. SVD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Savedroid Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 29.31 USD
- Savedroid price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.02B USD
During today, the price change of Savedroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Savedroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Savedroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Savedroid to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Savedroid: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.14%
-0.33%
-14.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Savedroid's AI enables users to automatically save up for their wishes without thinking about saving. Since the launch of our mobile apps in 2016, we have built a strong track record in state of the art user experience based on simplification and gamification. savedroid is organized as a stock corporation and has raised €2m+ in equity from renowned investors.
